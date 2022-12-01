SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hospitals, doctors offices and child care centers are feeling the impacts of illness among children.

Pediatricians are describing the long list of viruses children are getting, overwhelming.

Tanika Jones, the owner of It Takes a Village Child Care Center, said she feels like she can’t catch a break. “I would describe this as a very scary time, this is very different compared to COVID.” Jones adds, “I believe that during COVID, during the pandemic, we kind of knew that children were going to get sick, we kind of watched the numbers daily, we kind of could anticipate what was going to happen, right now there’s so much going on we can’t keep up.”

Jones said there aren’t many children who are sick at her child care center, but she also has a strict sick policy, so she’s not seeing much illness inside the center. “A lot children have been out sick, you know we’ve been operating at or below 50% of our attendance for months since September, it’s really sad.”

She said when she has a call out, she has to make changes. “When we have a call out because a child is sick, we have to call out our staff, unfortunately we cannot afford to provide employment for staff when we’re not bringing in any revenue.”

Dr. Robert Dracker of Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool said he’s seen, RSV, Flu, COVID, Rhinovirus, and other illnesses. He said he hasn’t seen illness this bad since Swine Flu. He’s recommending parents pay attention to their child’s symptoms. “Obviously if your child is running a significant fever, over 102, and if your child is having trouble breathing they really need to contact their primary care provider and if they can be seen they should be seen.”

He also recommends handwashing, covering your mouth when you cough, and disinfecting surfaces.