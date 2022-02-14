SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Owning and operating your own small business is a challenge when safety is a concern.

Sam Abdel, owner of Page West on South Geddes, says that being a small business owner in his area is a daily struggle, in more ways than one.

“When you close your door, you’re thankful and you say, thank God that I’ve made it out of here today safe,” He said, “But then you go home and you’re still in fear. Do I get vandalized? Do I get broken into? And that’s the fear that you go through 24/7, literally 24/7 of fear. And that’s not a way to make a livelihood for yourself and for your family.”

Now, however, vandalisms and burglaries aren’t the only concern. On January 16 Raouf Muharram was shot and killed while working at the Blue Star Gas Station on Salina Street.

For Abdel and many other business owners, break-ins and vandalism are an unfortunate byproduct of owning a business, but the uptick in violence is a call to action.

“When our brother Raouf got killed, brutally murdered in his business, it really hit home,” he said.

“There were crimes going on with the vandalism and the break-ins and the armed robberies, but when that happened, it kind of hit home.”

Abdel, along with over 100 protesters gathered in front of city hall last Friday, in support of Raouf, and to demand action on behalf of the city.

“This country is built on small businesses and there’s a lot of viable businesses that are just leaving. They’re in fear for their life,” He said.

“We need to help each other keep the businesses in place. And that’s where the city comes in.”

Abdel listed some of the things he and other business owners hope to see including, officers walking the beat and satellite stations set up in areas that have seen a surge in violence.

As someone who has lived in the community as long as he has, what is hardest for Abdel is seeing the aftermath of the violent crimes. He says that while he knows the city is doing the best they can, he urges them to work with Islamic business owners, to help make the area a place where businesses can thrive.

“Let’s work together,” He said, “We’re not asking you to do this alone. Let’s work together. Let’s sit at the table and see what we can do together as a whole so we can try to minimize all this crime, all this vandalism, and most of all, people’s lives.”

“This young man’s life was taken the other day. He has two beautiful daughters. He has a family.”