LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bishop Douglas Lucia, the bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, announced the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Liverpool will be closing on Sept. 23.

Immaculate Heart of Mary has been linked with St. Joseph the Worker Church since 2011 and was officially formed into Epiphany Parish in 2019.

In 2020, parish trustees began to meet and concluded that maintaining both churches was no longer feasible, Lucia said.

Immaculate Heart of Mary will be closed and sold, while St. Joseph the Worker will remain open. The diocese will be looking to sell the building and property.

A final Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.