Live Now
COVID-19 Town Hall

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Immigration and Customs Enforcement sued over Buffalo outbreak

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Civil rights groups in Batavia are filing a suit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They are looking to protect more than 100 medically vulnerable detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility as it fights a coronavirus outbreak.

The groups are demanding that authorities comply with CDC guidelines as they treat at-risk people in the facility.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected