Immigration and Customs Enforcement sued over Buffalo outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Civil rights groups in Batavia are filing a suit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
They are looking to protect more than 100 medically vulnerable detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility as it fights a coronavirus outbreak.
The groups are demanding that authorities comply with CDC guidelines as they treat at-risk people in the facility.
