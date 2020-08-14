Impact of COVID-19 on New York’s veterans

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has dramatically impacted everyone’s lives, but it is posing a unique problem to one group in particular: veterans.
“You know, PTSD and other kinds of socialization situations for veterans where they have not been able to get together like they may have been able to in the past has definitely been a huge effect,” said Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter.
Hunter, a veteran herself, added that veterans face mental and physical health problems by the New York State Legislature on veterans issues. This includes nursing homes, access to health services and loss of employment for them.
