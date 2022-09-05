(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3.

John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that Conklin was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

Conklin has been charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first degree, an unclassified misdemeanor

Failure to keep right, a traffic infraction

Conklin was sent to Madison County Jail where he was arraigned in CAP court and held on $50,000 cash bail.