Impeachment basics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — With nine days to go in his term in office, Democratic leaders in Congress plan on bringing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in response to his inciting a mob to overwhelm police and storm the Capitol last week.

So what exactly is impeachment? It is the equivalent to any other person being indicted by a grand jury. Basically an accusation of a crime. In the case of a president the constitution phrases it as accusations of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The House of Representatives is body that would vote for impeachment. If impeached, the president would face trial in the U.S. Senate. That body would determine guilt or innocence, and with a two-thirds vote could remove President Trump from office.

Only three presidents have been impeached, Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Donald Trump in 2019. The Senate did not covict or remove any of them from office.

The House Judiciary Committee recommended impeachment for Richard Nixon in 1974, but he resigned the presidency before the full House could take a vote.

So with just nine days left in President Trump’s term in office, it seems unlikely any proceedings will conclude before that.

But, the New York Times reports that Congress is looking at another option, barring Trump from ever holding political office again. The Senate has that power according to Article 1, Section III of the Constitution: “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”

The Times says the Senate has barred three federal judges from holding office, one for his role in the Civil War, one for corruption, and a third for bribery and perjury.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9