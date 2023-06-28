(WSYR-TV)– Italian community is celebrated throughout the globe. We might know Italians for a good dish of pasta and sauce or even a good tomato pie to munch on. Co-owners of A.T. Walley’s, Nick Musso and Bernie Simmons, are here to join us today to discuss the first Italian Heritage Festival this Saturday, July 1st.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and has the day filled with live entertainment, food vendors, and a meatball eating contest. Musical talents such as Uncle Louis Variety Show Live, Italian Crooners Tony Farina, and band Bad JuJu.

The fun festive day will be held at A.T Walley,s venturing all the back to the State Street Plaza. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available highlighting a prosecco bar in addition to the famous Italian beer Peroni.

For some authentic Italian cuisine, there will be chicken riggies, and steamed clams. Popular food vendors include Villano’s Italian Food Truck, Muzzi’s Italian Ice, and The St. Francis Church Women’s Italian pastry booth.

For more information on the event, check out ATwalley.com