SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting April 3, a road reconstruction project to convert South Clinton Street from a one-way to a two-way — between West Jefferson and West Taylor Streets –will begin, announced the Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh.

The work is expected to take six weeks.

The Mayor’s office says the project will include pavement restoration, new bike lanes, and curbside parking.

There will be detours during the construction of southbound traffic on Clinton Street.

Currently, there is no set start date or time frame for this project, it is all dependent on the weather.

Residents can visit the 2023 Clinton Street Two-Way Conversion project page to learn more about the project.