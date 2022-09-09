SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

So much for the lack of rain across Central New York!

After unusually dry times across many parts of Central New York, including the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes in July and first part of August, things have really turned around the last few weeks.

A few days of good, steady soaking rains, including Labor Day, produced an inch plus of water for Syracuse. Plus, since August 17th through September 8th (a bit more than three weeks) Syracuse received just a bit more than four and a third inches of rain. That is a about an inch and a half of rain above what you would expect during that time!

For areas over the Southern Tier into the Catskills the rainfall in just the last week has ranged from two and a half to five inches!

This rainfall has had an impact so now much of CNY is out of Abnormally Dry drought status according to the National Drought Monitor Center. In addition, the Moderate Drought that was found over parts of the Finger Lakes has been erased too.

All good news as we approach the end of the growing season and for those that depend on wells for their water.