JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The improvements at Southwick Beach State Park in Jefferson County have been completed.
These improvements include a new bathhouse and concessions, restored dunes for storm resiliency and an environmentally-sensitive parking lot.
The improvements are the first major upgrades to the park in about 50 years.
Upgrades are also finished at Westcott Beach State Park.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A few showers overnight, more midday storms Thursday
- Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
- Syracuse City Schools discuss officers in schools
- Improvements completed at Southwick Beach State Park
- Syracuse Police work to get guns off streets
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App