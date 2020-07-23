Improvements completed at Southwick Beach State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The improvements at Southwick Beach State Park in Jefferson County have been completed.

These improvements include a new bathhouse and concessions, restored dunes for storm resiliency and an environmentally-sensitive parking lot.

The improvements are the first major upgrades to the park in about 50 years.

Upgrades are also finished at Westcott Beach State Park.

