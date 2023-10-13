SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s almost no other venue like it in the country, the JMA Wireless Dome.
The iconic college stadium is nearly a half-century old but looks and feels as fresh as ever.
Most of the improvements we’ve done basically have given this building new life,” said Pete Sala, managing director of the JMA Wireless Dome.
Like the new roof, air conditioning and enormous video scoreboard, the next round of upgrades underway is helping Syracuse University stay ahead of the other schools in the ACC.
“We’re going to be one of the very few stadiums, one of two, that have done all the seats. But when you do the seats, it clicks other things,” Sala said. “There’s another thing that’s going on, the smoke evacuation system.”
While it’s not something fans will notice because the system using these huge pipes will be hidden when done, it’s absolutely necessary to meet code and for everyone’s safety, like the very unique system to identify smoke or fire situations in the bowl of the Dome.
“It’s a system that was used at SoFi, a system used at Legion Field in Las Vegas, and a few other new stadiums and arenas,” Sala said.
But the biggest project happening at the dome is outside of it, the Miron Victory Court.
“There’ll be a brand new entry vestibule, new doors, all glass. This is all glass up through here,” Sala said. An indoor space that is expanding and redefining the Dome’s footprint and creating a unique place for fans to gather before or during a game or event.