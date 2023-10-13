SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s almost no other venue like it in the country, the JMA Wireless Dome.

The iconic college stadium is nearly a half-century old but looks and feels as fresh as ever.

Most of the improvements we’ve done basically have given this building new life,” said Pete Sala, managing director of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Like the new roof, air conditioning and enormous video scoreboard, the next round of upgrades underway is helping Syracuse University stay ahead of the other schools in the ACC.

“We’re going to be one of the very few stadiums, one of two, that have done all the seats. But when you do the seats, it clicks other things,” Sala said. “There’s another thing that’s going on, the smoke evacuation system.”