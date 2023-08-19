SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a damp Friday afternoon and evening there is improvement in store for the weekend. Details below…

Improving weather this weekend

After some lingering showers and stubborn clouds to start Saturday, there will be some increasing sun across the region as high pressure builds in. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

In addition, the wind should remain up on Saturday which adds to the chill in the air, plus means choppy water on area lakes. Check out the latest marine forecast here.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, the wind is down quite a bit while the humidity remains in check.

Any showers with the next front?

There is a weak cold front dropping south of Canada and through Central New York on Monday. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are skeptical about whether there will much if any precipitation with the front. That is why we are keeping the chance of showers so low at 10% for Monday.

Behind the front is a nice refreshing and dry air mass that will guarantee us a nice start weather-wise to the New York State Fair Wednesday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.