In 1-on-1 interview, Health Commissioner explains why she’s social distancing from her husband

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether she knew it or not, Dr. Indu Gupta had been preparing to deal with COVID-19 her entire career.

On her resume: a medical degree from her home in India, master’s in public health from Syracuse University and Johns Hopkins, a stint at the Onondaga County Health Department before becoming commissioner, and hospital experience at UCLA, the VA in Philadelphia and locally at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Gupta has been the health commissioner in Onondaga County since 2014, but only in the last few weeks has she appeared on television almost every day.

She frequently appears with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon at his daily briefings. McMahon leans on her for strict medical guidance on the policy decisions he’s made.

Gupta tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that she feels that she has the weight of the world — at least, the county — on her shoulders.

Gupta says, “In this crisis, we have no treatment, no vaccine. What we have is people. You and me and and us. What can people do? Protect themselves and their loved ones. The power of people should not be underestimated. When people rally, the tide turns.”

The community has gotten to know Gupta’s professional medical advice from the podium, but in a one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9, she’s willing to talk more personally.

Gupta, who’s married to a Syracuse-area nephrologist, not only practices what she preaches in terms of social distancing, she takes it a step further. Gupta says she and her husband are social distancing from another in their home, though he’s doing the cooking because she works so late.

Because they’re both doctors, and she’s the health commissioner, the Guptas can’t risk getting one-another sick.

Even the doctor needs a friend’s reminder sometimes. Earlier in the crisis, a friend asked her if she’s keeping up with her meditation and yoga. Gupta had not been.

Now, she’s back up to five minutes a day for her self-care activities and is working towards getting up to 10 minutes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.