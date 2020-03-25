In a time of uncertainty, Manlius neighbors are stringing up Christmas lights

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst all the uncertainty of COVID-19, neighbors and municipalities alike are doing their part to bring some smiles to everyone in the community.
In the Village of Manlius, neighbors have put up their Christmas lights!
This is part of a national trend of people stringing the holiday favorites to help lift people’s spirits and add some color at night.
