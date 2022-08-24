RADISSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christine Rose flips through the pages of her late husband Howard Rose’s diary. As a 19-year-old, he wrote in it almost every day from 1968 to 1969 when he was an Army Sergeant in the Vietnam War.

“So many people have no idea what Vietnam Veterans and other veterans have gone through,” said Christine Rose. “They were in a jungle.”

“We not only had to deal with the enemy, we had tigers that we had to defend ourselves against,” Howard Rose recalled in a 2018 interview on NewsChannel 9.

Howard Rose died in December of 2020. Until his death, he worked to turn his diary entries into this book, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier.”

“He wanted people to be aware of what these young men went through because it could happen again.” Christine Rose

Howard was also an artist.

In college, he was given the assignment to do a self-portrait. He didn’t want to do it the traditional way so he drew his reflection in a pipe. But exposure to Agent Orange and diabetes eventually took away his sight and use of his hands. That did not stop him from writing.

Syracuse University Professor and fellow veteran Ken Marfilius helped him finish.

“The book is his lasting legacy in perpetuity. And his story since it’s been written down, since it’s out there. It will always be out there.” Ken Marfilius, Helped Howard Rose finish his book

In the pages of the book, there are lessons from Howard Rose in his own words:

“War is the same thing over and over again. It does not change, it does not prove anything,” Rose wrote.

“This experience taught me that we all have so much more in common than that which divides us. We are not enemies but friends,” Rose wrote and it’s included on the back cover of his book.

“Diary of a Disposable Soldier” is available on Amazon.