In honor of his retirement from NewsChannel 9, Dan Cummings recognized by Onondaga County Legislature

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At its final session of the year, the Onondaga County Legislature recognized anchor Dan Cummings in honor of his retirement from NewsChannel 9.

Having anchored his last broadcast Monday, Chairman Dave Knapp and Councilor Julie Abbott presented Dan with a proclamation Tuesday afternoon.

In part, the proclamation reads: “WHEREAS, Dan Cummings took his role as anchor to be more than just delivering the news by investing in the local community, participating in charity events, and becoming a familiar voice of reason and calm in the midst of the best and worst news stories of the past 13 years…”

Dan was joined at the presentation by his wife Danielle and children Anna and Jonah.