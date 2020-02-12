In midst of state-federal feud, Gov. Cuomo to meet with President Trump Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will travel to the White House Thursday afternoon for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting was inspired by the state-federal feud that has resulted in New York travelers being banned from the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, which pre-screen applicants to have easier access through airport customs or border crossings.

Last week, the Trump Administration announced New Yorkers will no longer be accepted because the vetting process relies on access to state Department of Motor Vehicles records.

As part of the Green Light Law, which offers driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, the state DMV blocks the federal government and other police agencies from its records.

Ahead of the meeting, Cuomo told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that he will not offer concessions for more access to the records but also says he will re-offer opening the records on a case-by-case basis only for people who want to enroll in the travel programs.

