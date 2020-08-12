Crews building bridge to lift trail over railroad toward Creekwalk in most complex leg to ‘Loop The Lake’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the same day Onondaga County opens the newest extension to the trail around Onondaga Lake, the county executive showed NewsChannel 9 the construction site that will become the next extension.

Walkers, runners and bicyclists are already using the 1.1-mile extension that now connects Onondaga Lake Park and Willow Bay, around the west shoreline, to the Amphitheater to the Honeywell Visitor Center along I-690 almost to Syracuse.

The next section needs to connect the existing trail with the City of Syracuse’s Creekwalk near Destiny USA, but might be the most challenging to construct.

Key: Construction (Red), New Completion (Green), Existing Trail (Yellow)

Work is already underway to build a bridge that will result in the trail being elevated near the south end of Onondaga Lake to go over CSX railroad tracks.

This section is the most complicated because the county had to work with CSX for approval and had to find land to build the bridge, which was accomplished when the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency acquired the old Roth Steel site before a private company used the land for something other than public access.

County Executive Ryan McMahon expects the bridge to be completed by the end of the year.

After that, the only unconnected section will be from Destiny USA to Onondaga Lake Park. McMahon says work is already underway to include the trail’s extension when Onondaga Lake Parkway gets renovated.

