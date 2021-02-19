In resignation letter, Republican elections commissioner apologizes to Oneida County voters

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In her letter of resignation sent this week, the Republican elections commissioner for Oneida County apologizes to voters about the failures discovered in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Commissioner Rose Marie Grimaldi wrote, “I take responsibility for any failures at the Oneida County Board of Elections that resulted in voters being disenfranchised. I am very sorry and I apologize to any Oneida County voter whose voice was not heard in November.”

In her resignation letter, Oneida County's Republican Elections Commissioner takes "responsibility for any failures… that resulted in voters being disenfranchised." She apologizes to "any Oneida County voters whose voice was not heard in November." #NY22 pic.twitter.com/qHyP2p2gcY — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 19, 2021

Grimaldi didn’t take all the blame. She cites the challenges of holding an election posed by “the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in election law, changing executive orders and limited resources.”

Grimaldi wrote the letter Tuesday, announcing her last day in the office was Wednesday.

She added that her resignation isn’t effective until March 2.

Grimaldi’s co-commissioner, Democrat Carolann Cardone, announced her resignation the day before, seemingly following a similar schedule.

Cardone did not reference any mistakes or the 2020 election.

Both commissioners were criticized for their oversight of the election after proceedings in State Supreme Court discovered sloppy record-keeping of challenged absentee and affidavit ballots and the Board of Election’s failure to process voter registrations submitted through the DMV.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he supports the commissioners’ resignations, accusing them of incompetence.

After weeks of court hearings, Republican Claudia Tenney was certified the winner by 109 votes. In his concession, Democrat Anthony Brindisi called for an investigation.