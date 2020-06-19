In Their Shoes: Black Athletes in America Today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 155 years ago the Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery. As we celebrate Juneteenth, we are reminded where we came from and what challenges we as a nation still face.
“It’s been an awaking all across the country,” said former Syracuse men’s basketball standout Etan Thomas.
Over the last month the Black Lives Matter movement has sparked an up-rise in the social indifference in our society.
“I always knew racism existed. You become numb to it when it happens all the time,” said Mike Hart.
Eight athletes with ties to Central New York sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss what it’s like being a black athlete in America today.
The list of athletes interviewed includes:
- Mike Hart – Indiana Hoosiers Running Backs Coach
- Latavius Murray – New Orleans Saints Running Back
- Etan Thomas – 12th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft/Former Syracuse forward
- Josiah Gray – LA Dodgers minor league pitcher/Former All-American at Le Moyne
- Matt Morgan – Cornell men’s basketball All-Time Leading Scorer
- Jalen Carey – Former Syracuse men’s basketball player
- Jordan Burns – Colgate men’s basketball player
- Payton Shumpert – J-D boys basketball standout
For the full story click on the video player above.
