Inaugural ‘Impact Awards’ at Le Moyne College celebrate the arts

(WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College paid tribute to those leading the way when it comes to the arts in Central New York.

The college held their inaugural Impact Awards at the Coyne Center for the Performing Arts on campus.

Among the awards handed out, Newcomer of the Year went to Joann Yarrow with Syracuse Stage.

Arts Educator of the Year was awarded to Michelle Matteson, a music teacher at Homer Intermediate School.

Jane Chu, the former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, served as the Keynote Speaker.

Chu spoke about why the arts are so important.

“They integrate into our lives every single day and they bring so much vitality to life in some many different ways,” Chu said. “There’s really something for everybody when it comes to the arts.”

There were a total of five categories for Monday night’s awards.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9