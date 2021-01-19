Incoming transportation secretary, Schumer, talk funding I-81 project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — New York Senator Charles Schumer had a virtual meeting Tuesday with Secretary of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg. Schumer said a major point of his conversation was the I-81 project in Syracuse.

“We agreed that projects like I-81 are an opportunity to make much needed improvements for our country’s infrastructure, rebuild local communities and create economic opportunity.” Schumer said.

The elevated segment of 81 through downtown Syracuse is nearing the end of its useful life. The state DOT has chosen a community grid option to replace the current structure. That would direct through traffic around the city on an improved I-481 and the current highway would become a street-level boulevard.

Schumer says he also discussed with the Buttigieg working with labor unions and community groups to make sure local residents have access to jobs created by the 81 reconstruction project.

“I’ve always said once a decision is made by the community on what to do with I-81, my job is to deliver the maximum amount of resources and funding for the project. As Majority Leader, I will use all the clout to get it done,” Schumer said.