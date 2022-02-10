ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says there is some concern after they responded to three incidents within two months at schools in the county.

Five students at Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES in New Hartford got sick from a vape pen in December. In February, Clinton schools had five people get ill, and, about a week later, Vernon Verona Sherrill High School had an incident where three people got sick.

Superintendent for VVS, Martha Group, said one of the students was taken to the hospital and treated and two others felt sick from using the vape pen.

“It hasn’t been confirmed yet what that substance was, but we do know the student did have an adverse reaction to that particular substance, and one of our staff members noticed that the student was not well.”

She said these days, vapes are easier to get a hold of, so they need to keep their eyes peeled. “The ease at which students can obtain these devices, and that’s also something that is very concerning that many of the products or devices themselves can be ordered on the internet,” said Group.

She’s not the only one who is staying on top of the issue. “This is a concern for us too, and parents are asking the questions you know are these substances addictive, what are the long term side effects, the short term side effects, I mean these are all answers we don’t have right now and like I said I think it’s an issue that’s at the forefront and we need to keep it here until we get it under control,” said Maciol.

Both Maciol and Group agreed that education and working together will help stop the issue from worsening.