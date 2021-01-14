Increased COVID-19 testing for students at Onondaga Community College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) announced increased COVID-19 testing and protocols for its spring semester. Testing is being increased in response to the heightened COVID-19 rates across New York State.

OCC will use SUNY Upstate Medical University’s saliva pool testing method, which has been used since August. It is available to everyone on the campus community at no cost to students, faculty, and staff.

Onondaga Community College will also continue its campus-wide COVID-19 protocols which were implemented prior to the start of the fall 2020 semester. Those include:

A single point of entry to campus for daily screening of all students, faculty, and staff.

Mandatory mask-wearing.

Socially distanced classrooms and learning spaces.

Class instruction in four different formats, giving students the ability to choose the format which works best for them.

Daily testing of wastewater for traces of the virus.

All rooms in the residence halls converted to “singles” to reduce density.

One residence hall left unoccupied for quarantine purposes.

The spring 2021 semester begins on Monday, February 1. As the new testing protocols are put in place, the first week of classes will be entirely virtual. In-person instruction will begin on Monday, February 8.

Tune in to NewsChannel 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday for more in-depth coverage on OCC’s decision to increase COVID-19 testing.