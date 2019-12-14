Increased police presence on MVCC’s campus after stabbing incident

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be increased police presence on the Mohawk Valley Community College Campus after one person was stabbed during a fight on campus.

According to the Utica Police Department, two groups of males were involved in a fight around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13.

During the fight, Abdi H. Osman, 21, took out a knife and attempted to stab members of the opposing group. Instead, Osman stabbed a member of his own group and suffered a laceration on his own hand.

While on scene, Osman was quickly taken into custody and charged with 2nd degree assault and 4th degree possession of a weapon.

Most of the parties involved in the fight were students of the college.

MVCC was put under a shelter-in-place advisory after the incident, and as a precautionary measure, the Utica City School District placed Proctor High School, Columbus Elementary School, and Albany Elementary School on lockout.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses and are proud of how our students, faculty, and staff followed shelter-in-place procedures and handled themselves during the situation,” MVCC President, Randall VanWagoner, said. “We are also thankful to the Utica Police Department and MVCC Public Safety for their actions and exceptional service to the Mohawk Valley community. Their partnership allowed us to handle this incident quickly and efficiently.”

Both departments will have increased police presence on campus for the foreseeable future to deter any potential future acts of violence.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9