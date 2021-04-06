Increased tolls now in effect at Thousand Islands Bridge

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Increased tolls are now in effect at the Thousand Islands Bridge.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has confirmed the new toll rate for vehicles crossing the TI bridge, connecting Northern New York to Ontario, Canada.

The new toll rates are included in the chart below.

Vehicle classification Description No. Axles U.S. Fare CA Fare 1 Auto, pickup trucks, motorcycles 2 $3.25 $4.25 2 Auto, pickup trucks, with single axle trailer 3 $5.25 $7.00 3 Recreational vehicles, school buses, island delivery 2 $6.00 $7.25 4 Trucks and buses 2 $8.00 $10.00 5 Tractor trailer trucks 3 $10.00 $12.75 6 Tractor trailer trucks 4 $12.00 $15.50 7 Tractor trailer trucks 5 $14.00 $18.25 8 Tractor trailer trucks 6 $16.00 $21.00 9 Tractor trailer trucks 7 $18.00 $23.75 10 Tractor trailer trucks 8 $20.00 $26.50 Additional axle any one vehicle class 1 $2.00 $2.75 Commercial escort fee $150.00 $200.00 Commuter discount fare card (16 trip) $26.00 $33.00 Commuter discount fare card (72 trip) $38.00 $52.00

All new rates took effect on April 1, 2021.