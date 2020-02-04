Incubus coming to CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Incubus will bring their Summer 2020 tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

The band will take the stage on Friday, August 21 with special guests 311 and Bad Flower.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $129.50.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9