Live Now
Governor Cuomo makes an announcement from NYC

Independence Day by the numbers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2002, file photo, the sun rises on Mt. Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. as the flag is flown at half staff in honor of the first anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States. President Donald Trump is planning to kick off Independence Day weekend in South Dakota with a show of patriotism _ fireworks popping, fighter jets thundering overhead and revelers crowding beneath a piece of classic Americana _ Mount Rushmore. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — My how we’ve grown!

There are almost 330 million of us in the 50 states that make up the good old USA! But how many did we start off with back in 1776?

And when Joey Chestnut downs dozens of hot dogs on Coney island this year, how many will the rest of us have?

Let’s take a look at America’s celebration of Independence, by the numbers.

Made with Visme Infographic Maker

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected