FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — An independent CDC panel voted to recommend the Johnson and Johnson single shot COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. This comes after the FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use Saturday.

3.9 million doses are ready to hit the road as early as tomorrow and 2.8 million of those will go to state and local jurisdictions.

The rest will go to pharmacies, communities, and federally qualified health centers.