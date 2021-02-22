Independent review of Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Loretta Lynch has released her review of the conduct and performance of Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety in regards to their handling of events in fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Syracuse University released a message from Lynch on Monday saying that her committee has reviewed and recommended changes to DPS policies and procedures that align with best practices in community policing.

The report shares findings in three parts:

Review of DPS’s Community Policing and its Response to Events in the 2019-2020 Academic Year. Review of DPS Standard Operating Procedures. Recommendation for Syracuse University Department of Public Safety Community Review Board.

SU’s Chancellor, Kent Syverud, wrote in an email to Syracuse students on Monday that he received the report on Saturday morning and spoke with Lynch on Sunday.

He wrote, “It is clear where we fell short. It is also clear that many of our students, particularly students of color, experienced the hate incidents on our campus in deeply personal and distressing ways. At times, actions taken by the University, including by DPS, exacerbated that fear. We let you down. I am committed to ensuring we do better to rebuild and strengthen trust and mutual respect among our campus community.”

The full report can be found here.