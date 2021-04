SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–Workers at the Oncenter vaccination site were surprised by a plentiful breakfast donated by the India Community Religious and Cultural Center on Wednesday.

The breakfast included bagels, cream cheese, and fruit bowls for workers helping to vaccinate the community. The India Community Religious and Cultural Center plans to donate breakfasts to the vaccination site workers for the next three months.

