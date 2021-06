SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The India Community Religious and Cultural Center will host an Indian Food Fair Saturday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will have a variety of Indian Cuisine and a local art exhibit.

Food can be preordered on the center’s website by clicking “shop now” at the top of the page. Preorder by June 17 to guarantee to get your favorite items.

The event is taking place at the India Center parking lot at 1990 Meadowbrook Drive.