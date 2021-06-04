Indictment indicates more than one person may be responsible for murder of 11-month-old baby

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man accused of murdering an 11-month-old baby by firing into the backseat of a car in Syracuse in April will also be charged with putting the four other women in the car in danger.

Friday, NewsChannel 9 obtained an Onondaga County Grand Jury’s indictment of 23-year-old Chavez Ocasio, who is formally charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence among other crimes.

Syracuse Police claim that Ocasio owns the car from where multiple bullets originated as it passed by the car the baby and her family was in.

11-month-old Dior Harris was killed. Her mom, adult cousin and two young cousins, all on the way to the grocery store, were not hurt. Ocasio is charged with attempted murder for each of the four people put in danger.

An additional charge, “criminal facilitation,” accuses Ocasio of “rendering aid to a person who intended to commit a Class A felony… and, in fact, aided such person to commit such Class A felony, to wit: Murder in the Second Degree.”

The charge indicates Ocasio could have been working with someone else. Nobody else has been arrested in connection with the case.

The only evidence publicly shared that connects Ocasio to the crime is that he owns the passing car from where the bullets were fired. Police haven’t said who fired the weapon and have left open the possibility someone else was in the car.

The shooting happened on Grant Avenue behind Bellvue Elementary School in April.