Individual tickets for Syracuse Sugarland concert go on sale Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Individual tickets for the country music duo Sugarland’s performance in Syracuse go on sale Friday.

The concert set for Friday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. is the first of six scheduled as part of Live Nation’s Country Mega Ticket.

Country Mega Tickets have been on sale since January 24, but if you don’t want to attend all seven shows individual tickets for Sugarland can be purchased starting Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Other Country Mega Ticket acts include Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, and Kenny Chesney.

Sugarland is one of 22 shows booked at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview for the 2020 concert season.