Indoor entertainment allowed to open at 25% capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Indoor entertainment centers and places of amusement can reopen at 25% capacity beginning Friday. All facilities have to submit their reopening plans to the local health department before reopening, with health and safety protocols outlines.

Some of the required protocols include:

  • Face coverings
  • Social distancing
  • Customers will be required to have a health screening with a temperature check prior to entry
  • High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be frequently cleaned during the day

The same rules apply for outdoor amusement parks, which can open at 33% capacity on April 9.

