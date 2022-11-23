SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it!

For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25.

Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Christmas Eve at Destiny USA.

Starting at 5 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the show is free to the public and allows people to celebrate the holidays in a unique and heartwarming way!

Destiny USA says that every show will begin with a 30-minute tribute to holiday music and movies, and a mind-boggling large LED display above the Center Atrium. Following that will be the Incredible Indoor Snow Show at 5:30 p.m.

“The 2022 Incredible Indoor Snow Show marks the event’s 3rd year at Destiny USA. Every year the celebration grows, attracting more families to enjoy the holiday season and bringing our community together,” said Alannah Gallagher, Director of Marketing at Destiny USA. “We are proud to provide shopping therapy and holiday magic through our partnerships with News Channel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment.”

If you are looking to get in the holiday spirit, but want to stay nice and warm while doing so, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!