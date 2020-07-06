Indulge At The Ice Cream Stand In Downtown Syracuse

July is National Ice Cream Month and The Ice Cream Stand in Clinton Square is making you scream for ice cream!

The Ice Cream Stand had delayed its opening due to COVID-19 but that wasn’t stopping founder and owner Amanda Hughes. Officially opening for the season in June, Hughes says the community has been great with supporting local.

It’s much more than ice cream for Hughes saying, “the stand was just a placeholder for community.” Collaboration with the community has been a huge aspect of The Ice Cream Stand from the beginning. Another downtown destination, Sweet Praxis, bakes their cookies for their signature ice cream sandwiches. Hughes wanted to partner with other local businesses and have fun doing it.

The Ice Cream Stand is located at 200 West Water Street in downtown Syracuse. To learn more about The Ice Cream Stand you can visit them online at TheIceCreamStand.com, on Instagram and Facebook.