SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone has been experiencing inflation whether it be at the grocery store or filling up the gas tank. The Food Bank of Central New York is also feeling it when it comes to food delivery.

Brian McManus, the chief operations officer for the Food Bank of Central New York, said they’re travelling very far every month to feed 162,000 people. “We serve a fairly sizeable portion of New York State,” said McManus. “We’re in the Mohawk Valley, we’re in Northern New York all the way up to the Canadian border, south we’re in Cortland, we’re in Norwich.”

He says the travel is getting costly. In July 2022, the food bank spent over 43% more on fuel compared to July 2021. “We are spending a great deal more on operational costs, we have a fleet of vehicles that travels over 20,000 miles every month, month in and month out, and so fuel costs are really hitting us.”

No matter how much it costs, they’re still going to keep delivering food to areas in need. They’re asking the community for help. “One of the ways people can help is with fundraising, to help off set those costs because funds donated to the Food Bank of Central New York go directly into that program and they go directly into ensuring that the food does get to where it needs to get to.”

You can donate on the Food Bank of Central New York website here.