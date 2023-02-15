SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost two years after an 11-month-old was killed in Syracuse, the man who drove the alleged shooter has plead guilty to reduced charges.
In court Wednesday, Chavez Ocasio voluntarily plead guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, but not to murder he was initially charged with.
His charges are connected to drive-by shooting death of 11-month-old Dior Harris in Syracuse.
Chavez’s charges include:
- Attempted murder in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
The agreed-upon jail time is approximately 15 years.
He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing scheduled for March 24, 2023.
NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith reports that the Harris family was emotional inside of the courtroom.
The judge denied NewsChannel 9’s request to record the proceedings.