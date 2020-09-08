Injured hiker rescued from Buttermilk Falls State Park

ITHACA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca firefighters used their rope rescue skills Sunday to get an injured hiker out of Buttermilk Falls State Park.

The hiker had fallen down a 30-foot embankment to the falls and had a badly broken ankle. Firefighters, Bangs Ambulance responders, state park police and other park workers worked together to access the victim and stabilize his injuries.

Firefighters used a rope system to extricate the victim from the gorge, where he was transferred to a state parks department pickup truck and taken to the parking lot for a waiting ambulance. He was later airlifted to Robert Packard Hospital in northern Pennsylvania.

The rescue operation took about two hours.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9