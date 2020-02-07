Inmate convicted of assaulting officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate from the Mohawk Correctional Facility has been convicted of assaulting a correctional officer last July.

Jason Melendez, 34, was convicted in Oneida County Court and sentenced to one-and-a-half years in State Prison, according to a press release.

On July 8, 2019, an officer found Melendez and confronted him about smoking while he was walking to program. Then Melendez turned and hit the officer several times in the face and head.

When additional staff responded to the assault, they found Melendez on the floor. When they try to put him in mechanical restraints, he struggled.

The officer had a cut to his left eyebrow and to his lip. It took 10 stitches to close the cut on his lip.

Melendez was convicted by a Grand Jury in November of 2019 and plead guilty to the charges.

When the assault happened, Melendez had been serving a 15-year sentence after being convicted on criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled for a conditional release in March of 2021.

After the assault, Melendez was transferred to the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Melendez was convicted of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

