Inmate dies at Onondaga County Justice Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Onondaga County Justice Center has died.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a deputy was conducting a cell check when he discovered the unconscious male inmate. The deputy called for assistance and emergency medical care was immediately given to the inmate. Medical staff at the justice center, along with emergency personnel from AMR Ambulance, were unable to resuscitate the inmate, and he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

