ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After two inmates overdosed at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, they have put the building on lockdown while the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) searches throughout units in the facility.

The first inmate overdosed on Tuesday, May 9, and was treated by the facility’s medical staff, but was then sent to the hospital where he is now receiving additional treatment.

The second inmate overdosed today, May 12, and was treated by facility staff, sent to the hospital, and now has returned to the facility.

Both overdoses were treated with Narcan at the scene.

The investigation into what the substances are and how they entered the facility is currently ongoing.

“During today’s search, a member of the Sheriff’s Office S.E.R.T. (Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team) experienced symptoms of drug exposure. They were immediately administered Narcan by another S.E.R.T. member and then seen by the jail’s medical staff. They were subsequently taken to the hospital where they are currently being treated,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

S.E.R.T. has found numerous items of contraband and is looking into how they got into the building.