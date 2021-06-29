Inmate tries to grab taser off corrections officer in Oneida County Jail, bites them instead

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, June 23, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to the Oneida County Jail for reports of an altercation involving an inmate, Alex D. Tabor, and a corrections officer.

As corrections officers were trying to take Tabor into custody, a struggle ensued, and Tabor was able to grab on to an Officer’s taser that was secured in the officer’s holster.

During the struggle, Tabor wasn’t able to grab the officer’s taser, but managed to bite the officer’s uniform shirt causing the shirt to tear. The case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Unit and on Tuesday, Tabor was arrested for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Tabor was already being housed at the Oneida County Jail on unrelated charges, so an arraignment will be performed in CAP Court once in session.