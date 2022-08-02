SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.

The project was hotly debated as many people felt the money should be spent elsewhere but for the General Manager at Aloft Hotel on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the 9-8 vote was one he’s been waiting for ever since the proposal was first announced.

“We watched it from beginning to end and we were extremely excited,” Shaun Reid said about the Tuesday vote. “The first thing we did was we walked over to where it’s going to be built.”

The vacant piece of land is right across from his hotel on the Inner Harbor and Reid said the project is one he advocated for.

“I personally sent, I don’t know if it was hundreds or if we passed a thousand emails trying to get this thing passed over the last year,” Reid said.

Reid called the vote a win for the tourism industry in Syracuse and Onondaga County. He’s hopeful the aquarium will bring even more guests through his hotel lobby.

“We’re really excited! It’s something that the city will use to drive business to the area as just like an added amenity that the city now offers one of 61 accredited aquariums in the United States, so it attracts all sorts of businesses and all sorts of groups sports groups, leisure, business, travel everything. It just gets added to all the requests for proposals that every hotel in the county gets for all sorts of groups we can add that to something in the area to do when you’re not on the clock.” Shaun Reid, General Manager of Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor

And just a few hundred feet away along the Inner Harbor is Meier’s Creek Brewing. Their general manager is also hopeful his business will increase once the aquarium is up and running.

“It should be all good things because it gets people to come more to the area,” Kyle Sehirtz said.

Both managers are also hopeful the aquarium will bring other businesses to the waterfront to make the Inner Harbor an even more attractive tourist destination.

It’s unclear when the project will be complete, but County Executive McMahon expects construction to start next year.