Inside Amazon: Warehouse that can fit 65 football fields has 10 miles of conveyer belts, robotic pods

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last 16 months, people who drive on Morgan Road in the Town of Clay have watched as an old golf course was demolished for a construction site, which was transformed in Amazon’s largest warehouse in the region.

Thursday, NewsChannel 9 was allowed inside the building for the first time.

At five stories high, it’s Amazon’s tallest building, and could fit 64 football fields. It’s full of 10 miles worth of conveyer belts and robotics technology.

Four of the floors have yellow towers of cubbies, called pods, with robotic bases that will hold merchandise inventory. Computers at each work station find items needed for shipping that day and each pod delivers the item to each work station for further sorting and packing.

Some construction inside the building will finish up over the next few weeks as the company begins hiring for the bulk of the 1,500 job openings.

At first, Amazon promised 1,000 jobs.

Hourly wages start at $18 per hour. People who apply need to have a high school diploma or GED.

The technology in the building isn’t only to more efficiently deliver packages. An executive says other features help protect employees. Amazon has faced several of reports about abusive workplace conditions in their warehouses.

Brad Griggs, a senior manager for Amazon, said, “Safety is our number one concern. We’ve invested billions of dollars in technology, and safety precautions, so these buildings are the safest they can be and we can be the worlds safest employer.”