Inside look at the reopening of the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After several months of being closed to visitors, the Corning Museum of Glass will reopen on July 1 with new safety protocols.

Before you head to the museum, you’ll need to make a reservation online at the museum’s website. This includes general admission and other programs to make sure there is enough room in the building to socially distance properly.

Each visitor will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of their visit and be subject to temperature checks when they enter.



Courtesy Corning Museum of Glass

As they enter through the maze of bike racks leading up to the admissions center, you’ll meet the museum’s safety guide and social media star, Penguin Pierre.

“He’ll warn you of all of our safety requirements during your visit,” said Karol Wight, President & Executive Director of the Corning Museum of Glass.

Pierre, who was created by a Canadian artist at a public demonstration in Corning, can be found around the museum with signs reminding people to socially distance.





Courtesy Corning Museum of Glass

One of the museum’s hottest attractions is the Hot Glass Demo in the auditorium. Seating has been marked inside the program to make sure groups are spread out properly regardless of the number of people in each party.

“We’ve tried to stagger the seating to accommodate a group of any size who may want to sit together.”

Other programs, including Make Your Own Glass, remain open with reservations. The museum is also offering sandblasting and fusing programs for visitors.

The museum’s cafe and shop have also seen some changes such as less seating and displays. Outdoor dining is available with to-go options from the cafe.





Courtesy Corning Museum of Glass

Staff will be cleaning the 10-acre campus throughout the day, and at night the cleaning staff will use misters, similar to the ones used on planes, to clean the building.

“All of the standard cleaning and disinfecting that you would expect in high touch areas, and after hours we’re doing group cleaning. We have acquired some of the misters that are available that are going to be used on airplanes, for example, and using those in different parts of the facility to ensure that every day the environment is as clean and sanitized as possible to make sure it’s ready for the next group of visitors.”

The museum will be focusing on inviting their “friends and neighbors” with less emphasis on national and international tourists. Those who live in the area get 50 percent off their admissions ticket.

“We wouldn’t be opening if we didn’t believe it wasn’t a safe environment to want to invite you to come into,” said Wight.