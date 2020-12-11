Inside Onondaga Co.’s Emergency Operations Center, complex testing calendar is practice for vaccination plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite all the technology built into Onondaga County’s Emergency Operations Center, a protected bunker in the basement of the Civic Center, people planning the testing strategy have gone back to basics.

Using a white board, Deputy County Executive Ann Rooney and Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Wears determine where their eight testing teams go in the course of a week.

Onondaga County has put a priority on helping schools do the amount of testing required by the state to stay open, but the testing sites include town halls, fire departments and senior centers around the county.

The leaders think the work they’re doing now will also help in the future.

Once Onondaga County has enough supply of vaccines, it will be up to the same teams and the health department to get the vaccine to mass amounts of people.

Next week, Onondaga County could get its first doses. Those will go directly to pharmacies that serve nursing homes and hospitals.

By January, the county hopes to have a plan in place of where people can get vaccines when enough arrive. The county won’t plan a role in vaccination until it can open to the general public.

Friday, County Executive Ryan McMahon says he got word that New York State could get up to 300,000 of the Moderna-brand vaccines shortly after the initial round of 170,000 Pfizer vaccines.

Wears says there will be similarities between the county’s testing program and its vaccination plan. Similar sites might be used and the registration process for each person will be the same.

You must register ahead of time if you want to take advantage of the asymptomatic testing sites being offered by the county.

Asymptomatic testing sites, dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave.

East Syracuse Village Hall, 204 North Center St.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clay Senior Center, 4948 on Rte. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Senior Center, 584 East Genesee St.

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Shove Park

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Baldwinsville Canton Woods Senior Center, 76 Canton St.

Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Salina Town Hall, 201 School Rd.

Onondaga Town Hall, 5020 Ball Rd.

People can register for a test on Onondaga County’s website.