Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills look to clinch #2 AFC seed in Week 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills swept the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999 on Monday Night Football, and the superstar tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs played a major role in that dominating win at Gillette Stadium.

With record-breaking performances by both quarterback and receiver against the Pats, the Bills are now heading into the final week of the regular season controlling their own destiny and just one win away from clinching the two seed in the AFC.